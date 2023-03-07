The Story of the Mysterious Murder of DC Lawyer Robert Wone Is Now a Peacock Docuseries

The still-unsolved 2006 murder of DC lawyer Robert Wone is the subject of a new Peacock two-part documentary. Who Killed Robert Wone? asks the obvious question while taking viewers down a path that has more twists and turns than it has answers. On Aug. 2, 2006, Wone was spending the night at the townhouse of three friends in order to avoid the long drive back to Virginia where he lived with his wife Katherine.

The house was owned by Wone's college friend Joseph Price and his partner Victor Zaborsky. They also lived with Dylan Ward, who was friends with Wone as well. Soon, police were responding to a frantic 911 call made by Zaborsky. Wone was dead from apparent stab wounds and no one knew what happened. Where are Price, Zaborsky, and Ward now? Here's what we know.

Were Price, Zaborsky, and Ward arrested for the murder of Robert Wone?

According to the Washington Blade, which ran two pieces a decade after Wone's unsolved murder occurred, "police and prosecutors obtained an indictment against the three men on charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and evidence tampering in connection with the Wone murder," two years into an investigation of his death. Due to a lack of sufficient evidence, formal charges were never brought against them for the murder of Robert Wone.

On June 29, 2010 the three men were officially cleared of the only charges attaching them to the killing of Wone. While being questioned about the night of the murder, Price, Zaborsky, and Ward always claimed it must have been an intruder. "D.C. Superior Court Judge Lynn Leibovitz said prosecutors proved that the murder could not have been committed by an intruder but failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the men engaged in evidence tampering or obstruction of justice," per the Washington Blade.

Their last legal issue in conjunction with this story came in the form of Wone's widow Kathy Wone who "filed a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit against them the previous year, charging them with being responsible for her husband’s death." This would later be settled out of court for an undisclosed monetary amount.

Where are Price, Zaborsky, and Ward now?

The Washington Blade reported that as of August 2016, "property records with the Miami-Dade County, Fla., Property Appraiser show that a Joseph R. Price and Victor J. Zaborsky own a house in Miami Shores, a Miami suburb." In 2006, not long after Wone's death, the website WhoMurderedRobertWone.com appeared and has closely followed this case ever since, sporadically adding updates as they arise.

"Price, Zaborsky, and Ward have lived in or spent time in the Miami Shores house at various times since 2008," via WhoMurderedRobertWone.com. Various website postings and public records indicate that Price and Ward are now going by pseudonyms, though neither appear to have made these changes legally.

The rest of the information obtained by the Washington Blade appears to no longer be accurate. The three men seemingly vanished after settling with Wone's widow Kathy in 2011. Who Killed Robert Wone? director and Executive Producer Jared P. Scott was not able to speak with Price, Zaborsky, and Ward for the docuseries. "After that first night of questioning, they never spoke again," he told TVInsider. In lieu of their cooperation, video of their interrogations were used in the series.