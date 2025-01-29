Princess Beatrice’s Husband Is Truly an Incredible Instagram Boyfriend "Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 29 2025, 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On Aug. 10, 1988, The London Gazette announced the birth of Princess Beatrice. Her parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, welcomed their daughter into the world at 8:18 p.m. As was customary, this was commemorated by the firing of the Park and Tower guns. She was Queen Elizabeth's fifth grandchild, which was reason enough for British citizens to take to the streets to celebrate.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Beatrice was considered an odd choice for a name but as with all things in the Royal Family, there was an ancestor involved. According to the Los Angeles Times, she was named after Queen Victoria’s fifth daughter. More than three decades have passed since that day, making Princess Beatrice an adult in her own right. Did she eventually get married? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Beatrice got married in July 2020.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Princess Beatrice married her boyfriend of two years at a small ceremony in July 2020. According to People Magazine, she and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had known each other for years. He is a family friend but the relationship didn't shift into something romantic until November 2018. They were soon photographed in public looking quite cozy and by March 2019, he was joining her family on a trip to the Middle East for VIP Day at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Edoardo's father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, which means he will inherit his family's ancestral seat, the 18th-century Villa Mapelli Mozzi palace in northern Italy. Not only did Beatrice become a contessa, but she also officially became a stepmother to Edoardo's son Christopher from a previous relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Although Edoardo comes from a long line of Italian nobility, he was born and raised in the U.K. He started his property development and interior design company at the age of 23. Edoardo is passionate about the environment and frequently posts to X about issues that concern him, such as plastic pollution in the oceans. He has also criticized the United States regarding gun control and shared his support for Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Beatrice and her husband have two children, plus Edoardo's son from a previous relationship.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's first child, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, was born on Sept. 18, 2021. Edoardo took to Instagram where he shared a photo of his daughter's footprints alongside a caption that read, "Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us." He went on to say he was feeling so much gratitude for his wife, son, and their daughter.