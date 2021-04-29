Princess Mae's Boyfriend Chris Is Definitely Now an Ex-Boyfriend — Details

A recent video that has been circulating features Princess Mae approach Chris sitting on a couch. When she bends down to grab an item near him, he shoves her forcefully into the window behind them, sparking an argument about a set of lost keys. The video reportedly took place when she asked him to move out of the home they shared.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Bretman Rock comments on Princess Mae situation, “She asked me not to say anything but I’m helping her with everything.” Video leaked last night of Bretman’s sister Princess being allegedly abused by her boyfriend Chris. pic.twitter.com/exlYtbhGxM

Chris has since responded to the video in question on his Instagram after his mother began attacking fans who were coming to Princess Mae's defense. His short message said, "Let's see the full video so we can show them exactly what she was doing to me before I pushed her back. Bags were packed, minding my own business while being attacked from her and her friends leading up to that push. Like I said...young and toxic, no love in that relationship."

Fans have been clamoring for Bretman to help his sister, and in a brief message on TikTok, he addressed fans with a message of his own: "Yes. She asked me not to say anything but I'm helping her with everything." While fans are highly relieved that Bretman is there to support his sister and his niece and nephew, her situation is upsetting and unsettling.

Thankfully, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and it appears Princess Mae has moved into a brand new home of her own with her children.