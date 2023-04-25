Distractify
Home > Entertainment
girls talking at prom
Source: Getty Images

Get Ready for Prom with These Instagram Caption Ideas

Here is a list of the best prom captions for Instagram for prom queens, guys, friends and from your favorite teen movies.

Anna Quintana - Author
By

Apr. 25 2023, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

High school students feel so much pressure ahead of prom night — writing the perfect Instagram caption shouldn't be an added stress.

Article continues below advertisement

Luckily, we got you covered.

There is no denying that prom is a major milestone in your life, and who doesn't love to dress up and go dancing with their best friends? So, when you share your prom memories on Instagram, use our funny and witty captions below for inspiration.

Here are the best prom Instagram captions:

high school musical prom scene copy
Source: Walt Disney Pictures

1. "It's senior prom; it's mythic." — Seth Cohen, The O.C.

2. "I'm no quick-curl barbie / I was never cut out for prom queen" — Beach Bunny

3. "This that prom s--t / This that what we do, don't tell your mom s--t" - Kanye West

Article continues below advertisement

4. "God save the prom queen" — Molly Kate Kestner

5. "And this is your night, homie, shine bright / This for everybody's f--king prom night" — Chance the Rapper

6. "Nothing last forever, least we got these memories." — J. Cole

Funny prom Instagram captions for guys:

american pie prom scene
Source: Universal Pictures

7. "And we're the three best friends that anyone could have!" — The Hangover

8. "Everyone looks good in a suit. Even losers."

9. "What happens at prom, stays at prom."

Article continues below advertisement

10. "Old enough… to party." — Superbad

11. "You simply cannot do epic things with boring people."

12. "Squad means family and family means nobody gets left behind."

Prom Instagram captions for friends:

mean girls prom scene
Source: Paramount Pictures

13. "Guys are awesome, but I vote for going to prom with a group of friends. It's so much less drama." — Noah Cyrus

14. "The whole place was dressed to the nines and we were dancing like we’re made of starlight" — Taylor Swift

15. "Live for today, plan for tomorrow, party tonight" — Drake

Article continues below advertisement

16. "We're all pretty bizarre. Some of us are just better at hiding it, that's all." — The Breakfast Club

17. "We didn't realize we were making memories we just knew we were having fun." — Unknown

18. "Life is a party. Dress for it." ―Audrey Hepburn

Movie-inspired prom Instagram captions:

things i hate about you prom scene
Source: Touchstone Pictures

19. "Do you really wanna get all dressed up, so some Drakkar Noir-wearing dexter with a boner can feel you up while you’re forced to listen to a band that, by definition, blows?" — 10 Things I Hate About You

20. "Give her the right look, the right boyfriend, and bam. In six weeks she's being named prom queen." — She's All That

21. "Well, you know, you could say that life itself is a stupid tradition. But don't analyze it. Just go." — Pretty in Pink

22. "So why is everybody stressing over this thing? I mean it's just plastic." — Mean Girls

23. "See, this is our time to dance. It is our way of celebrating life. It's the way it was in the beginning. It's the way it's always been." — Footloose

24. "My prom is where ever you are." — High School Musical 3

25. "What I want is simple as far as wanting goes. I just want to dance with you." — The Prom

Advertisement
More from Distractify

These #PromFail Stories Prove Comedy Equals Tragedy Plus Time

Loren Gray Talks Prom Style, Taylor Swift, and TikTok (EXCLUSIVE)

People Share the 'Incidents' That Became Legendary in Their High Schools

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.