All of the Secret Achievements in 'Psychonauts 2' (and Two You Might Miss)

Dec. 9 2021, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
It's been years since fans of the original Psychonauts game have been able to revisit the world and join in on Razputin's shenanigans, but in 2021, Double Fine finally released the long-awaited sequel, Psychonauts 2. The title follows Raz as he joins the psychonauts with his new psychic abilities to discover who is behind the kidnapping of the group's leader.
There are a handful of secret achievements in Psychonauts 2 — here's what you need to know about them and how to get them all.
All of the secret achievements you might miss in 'Psychonauts 2.'
In total, you can get 57 different achievements in Psychonauts 2, though 20 of them are secret. All of these you will manage to unlock regardless as you complete the main campaign, though there are two non-secret achievements you'll want to pay close attention to so you don't miss them. Below are all of the secret achievements, as well as their gamerscore values (and the two missable ones).
- Employee of the Year! (15G): This one's easy; just navigate Loboto’s Labyrinth.
- Mentee Fresh (15G): Another one you can't miss! Get your first assignment for this achievement.
- I'm always here for you, darling! (15G): This is the first missable achievement, and you'll want to get it right after you complete your first mission. Talk to Milla in her office to get this one.
- EVERYBODY Hates Socks with Sandals (15G): All you have to do is make a connection in Hollis’ Classroom.
- Know When to Fold’em (15G): To get this achievement, shut down the Luctopus.
- High Roller Revelations (15G): Another simple one; just cool Hollis’ Hot Streak.
- Jung at Heart (15G): Visit the Collective Unconscious for this one.
- Sane in the Membrane (15G): To get this achievement, visit Ford Fractured.
- Ram It Down (15G): Plate Compton’s Cookoff for this one.
- Feast of the Senses (15G): To get this achievement, complete PSI King’s Sensorium.
- A Little Off the Top (15G): All you have to do for this achievement is treat Ford’s Follicles — another one that's impossible to miss.
- Perfect Game (15G): Bowl Strike City to unlock this secret achievement.
- To the Letter (15G): Just deliver Cruller’s Correspondence for this one.
- Buried Memories (15G): To get this achievement, raid the Tomb of the Sharkophagus (another one that's built into the storyline).
- Duck, Duck, Goose (15G): Another missable achievement; for this one you'll want to take your time when battling Panic Attack. During his Phantom Attack, hit the real Panic Attack to get this achievement.
- The Relic Room (15G): To unlock this one, discover the Astralathe.
- Archetypal Victory (15G): Peruse Cassie’s Collection to get this one.
- Bob’s Your Uncle (15G): For this achievement, empty Bob’s Bottles.
- Tattered Family (15G): Soothe Lucrecia’s Lament.
- Deluginist Darkness (15G): Frequent Fatherland Follies to get this one.
- Finish What Was Started (70G): Dissolve the Deluge of Grulovia.
- Make It Stop! (15G): Brake all 3 Gramaphones in Fatherland Follies.
Do I need to play 'Psychonauts' 1 before 2?
For those just hearing about Psychonauts for the first time, you probably don't know that the first title was actually released almost 20 years before Psychonauts 2 hit consoles. Luckily, though, you don't necessarily need to play it to understand the happenings in Psychonauts 2.
While the original title has since been released on multiple updated platforms (and is often found cheap), this direct sequel is easy to pick up without knowing its predecessor. If you want to dive right into Psychonauts 2, go ahead and just do so!