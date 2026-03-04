Who Is Puka Nacua Dating? The L.A. Rams Star Is Rumored to Be Dating a Few Influencers The NFL star is said to be entertaining not one, but two influencers. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 4 2026, 11:17 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Who knew shooting your shot with an actor would lead to everyone wanting to know the details about your dating life? We’re sure that’s the question L.A. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is asking himself. After he made a subtle comment to get a Euphoria star’s attention in January 2026, rumors about his dating life have made headlines.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, since Puka is an NFL star, there’s a certain level of intrigue in his love life. As such, the minute he’s spotted with anyone, it’s bound to make the rumor mill buzz. So, it’s no surprise that the wide receiver has been linked to a fitness influencer and a content creator. That said, now is the perfect time to explore the real story behind Puka Nacua’s dating life. Here’s the full scoop.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Puka Nacua was once dating Hallie Aiono, the mother of his first child.

Per People, the NFL star started dating Hallie Aiono, a now content creator, in 2021. Throughout their relationship, the pair frequently posted one another on Instagram, showing off date nights and other lovey-dovey content.

Hallie was also very supportive of Puka, frequently sharing photos of herself cheering him on at L.A. Rams games. Many fans believed that Puka and Hallie would go the distance, since they seemed genuinely in love and shared Polynesian ancestry. However, after three and a half years, the relationship crashed and burned.

Article continues below advertisement

Sports Illustrated shared that Puka and Hallie called it quits in early 2025. Interestingly, the pair split while Hallie was expecting their first child together.

Article continues below advertisement

And of course, things got ugly. TMZ shared that Hallie filed a paternity suit against Puka while she was 19 weeks pregnant. At the time, she requested that Puka have visitation rights and provide financial support as she has full physical custody. Puka countered the June 2025 petition to establish that he is the father before moving forward with anything else.

@hallieaiono First night and we were already left, all alone. Luckily we had @Taylor TeMaari Aiono come and help take care of you and me♥️ To me, nothing will ever be more important then you, Kingston♥️ ♬ The Night We Met - Lord Huron

Article continues below advertisement

She later gave birth to Baby Kingston in October 2025, and things seemed to be OK with the couple — until the last few months. Hallie has said many negative things about Puka online. She has accused him of not being supportive during the pregnancy and alluded to having family members assisting her with taking care of the baby.

Article continues below advertisement

Is it true that Puka Nacua was dating "Overtime Megan" and Sara Saffari at one point?

While it's believed that a picture says a 1000 words, sometimes a picture is just that: a picture. After Puka and Overtime Megan, aka Megan Eugenio, were spotted at a Los Angeles Kings game on Monday, March 2, 2026, social media immediately started shipping them as a couple.

The pair were seen having a good time, with Puka having his hands on Megan’s shoulders, and they were shown on the arena’s big screen a few times. That said, neither party has come forward to admit that they are indeed dating. So, it could be two friends hanging out or the beginning of a blossoming relationship. Only time will tell.

Article continues below advertisement

Puka Nacua was seen with Overtime Megan at the Los Angeles Kings hockey game last night pic.twitter.com/BtpyQQSaHf — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 3, 2026

As for Puka fitness influencer Sara Saffari, the pair are not in a relationship. People shared that the pair was spotted twice in a month: once at a Los Angeles Top Golf location on Nick Nayersina’s YouTube channel and walking through LAX airport.

Article continues below advertisement

Once the rumors started to grow legs, Sara immediately shut things down. In a March 2, 2026, ML Football Instagram post, the 25-year-old set the record straight with a simple comment: “We’re siblings, chill.”