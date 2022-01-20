'Pushin P' Is Now a Viral Trend on TikTok, but What Does the Phrase Mean?

Although there's no precise definition, "pushing P" essentially means keeping it real, and is generally a quality that is viewed favorably.

“Being Loyal Is definitely P,” he wrote.

“Jumping in a person beef or situation when you don't know what's going on, Not 🅿️,” he continued. After explaining what the term means on Twitter, Gunna also took to Instagram Live to provide more example of what was and was not considered "P."