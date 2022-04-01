Season 1 of 'Put a Ring on It' Featured Several Couples — Where Are They Now?By Leila Kozma
Apr. 1 2022, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
Season 3 of Put a Ring on It kicked off with a brand new episode on March 25, 2022. Episode 1 introduces us to three couples eager to put themselves through the ultimate test and learn if they are compatible.
Starring Shay and Alfonzo, Charlie and Otis, and Shorty and Kenneth, the forthcoming episodes of Put a Ring on It are bound to capture the complications each pairing has had to face. But what happened to the cast of seasons past? Where are the stars of Season 1 of Put a Ring on It now?
Where is the cast of Season 1 of 'Put a Ring on It' now?
Ashley and Hollywood, Ché and Michael, and Tamika and Vince were the three couples partaking in Season 1 of Put a Ring on It. They plunged themselves into the relationship experiment.
By means of going on a couple of romantic dates with other people, the respective couples sought to gain a better understanding of how much they value the time spent with their partners.
Ashley and Hollywood got engaged in Season 1 of 'Put a Ring on It.' Did it work out?
In Season 1 of Put a Ring on It, Hollywood bravely soldiered through the stream of first dates — staying superbly loyal to Ashley all along. Meanwhile, Ashley was increasingly eager to spend more time with Kwame, an actor and media personality who appeared on shows like MacGyver before signing on for Put a Ring on It. Hollywood proposed at the end of Season 1, and Ashley accepted — but things didn't go to plan in the end.
'Put a Ring on It' alum Hollywood Lee has a new girlfriend.
Hollywood and Ashley appear to have gotten engaged twice over the years. They split sometime after Put a Ring on It started airing on the Oprah Winfrey Network. What's more, Hollywood has found someone new. He is currently dating Kelci Marie, a makeup artist and business owner based in Houston, Texas. An avid social media user, Kelci has 8,650 Instagram followers to boast. She and Hollywood have a YouTube channel, ItsHollywoodal and Kel.
What happened to Ché and Michael?
Season 1 of Put a Ring on It cast a light on the difficulties Ché and Michael had to face in a particular stage of their relationship. For one, Ché struggled to bond with Michael's son.
Once they entered the show, Michael connected with a woman named Whitney. Ché struggled to see herself as a part of Michael's family — and their problems were further exacerbated by Whitney's arrival.
But Ché and Michael managed to turn things around in the end. In fact, they are now happily married. What's more, they frequently take to Instagram to share updates on their latest outings as a married couple, proudly showcasing their most romantic dates. Fans, be warned: This couple has a serious matching outfit game.
Tamika and Vince had a few interesting situations on Season 1 of 'Put a Ring on It' as well.
Tamika and Vince joined Put a Ring on It to work their way through their issues, some of which pertained to Tamika's lack of trust and Vince's ostensibly worldly lifestyle. Tamika and Vince seemed to have successfully resolved their issues. Judging by their respective Instagram accounts, they are still happily engaged.
New episodes of Put a Ring on It air Fridays at 9 p.m. on OWN.