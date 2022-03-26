The Banks Family Is Moving Forward in a New Direction — Our 'Bel-Air' Season 1 Finale Predictions

Warning: The following article contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of Bel-Air on Peacock.

The penultimate episode of Bel-Air, the modern retelling of the classic '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, was jam-packed with drama.

Will (Jabari Banks) decided not to read a file Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) compiled for him about his dad. Geoffrey didn't apologize to Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) about looking up Will's dad, even though Phil told him not to. What's more, Phil ended up firing Geoffrey after Geoffrey finally told him what he didn't want to hear: that he's been sacrificing the family's happiness for his own ambitions.