Source: facebook

Quaden's Message to Parents of Bullies: 'Make Them Be Nicer To Kids With Disabilities'



Yesterday, a distressing video of a nine-year-old crying and saying that he wants to die went viral around the world. Quaden Bayles, 9, was born with Achondroplasia, a form of Dwarfism. His mother, Yarraka Bayles, decided to share the video online to raise awareness about the effects of bullying.    

The video, which has so far received over 19 million views, attracted thousands of positive comments from around the world. And in an interview with NITV, Quaden spoke about the crazy response that he has received.