Will There Be a Season 2 of Peacock's 'Queer as Folk'? Show Creator Dishes on Finale Cliffhanger (EXCLUSIVE)

The Season 1 finale ended on a major cliffhanger with Brodie (Devin Way) professing his love for Ruthie (Jesse James Keitel), a transgender high school teacher who is married to Shar (CG), a non-binary person who just gave birth to their twin girls.

With such a jaw-dropping moment concluding Queer as Folk, many fans are wondering if a Season 2 is already in the works. Distractify spoke exclusively with show creator Stephen Dunn about the shocking finale and what could be next for our favorite characters.