Who Does 'Sex and the City' Icon Kim Cattrall Play in Peacock's 'Queer as Folk' Reboot?

In November 2021, Deadline announced that Kim will play "a martini-soaked, high-society Southern debutant with trailer park roots" in the recurring role. Her character's name is Brenda, and she's the adoptive mother of queer characters Brodie (Devin Way) and Julian (played by Ryan O'Connell).

Oh, and we must tell you the best part: Kim Cattrall took part in the first non-binary love scene of her career for Queer as Folk.