Will 'Queer Eye' Return for a Seventh Season on Netflix?By Shannon Raphael
Jan. 1 2022, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
After a long hiatus following Season 5, Queer Eye officially hit the small screen for another season in a completely new location on Dec. 31. Since the hit Netflix makeover series debuted in 2018, fans have fallen for experts Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Bobby Berk, and they've grown attached to the subjects featured on each episode.
Because viewers did have to wait more than a year-and-a-half for Season 6 to launch (prior to that break, two seasons were coming out each year), many may be wondering if the show will continue — especially as COVID-19 variants continue to spread around the country.
Will Queer Eye return for Season 7? Keep reading to find out if Netflix has renewed the show already.
Will 'Queer Eye' return on Netflix for Season 7?
Netflix has yet to officially share whether Queer Eye will be back for a seventh season, but the show has long been a top hit for the streamer. It is, therefore, unlikely that the series would get canceled without giving the members of the Fab Five the opportunity to shoot and promote a final season.
It could take several months for Netflix to provide clarity on the future of the series, but there is also a chance that the cast has already filmed more episodes of the show. Season 4 debuted on the streamer just a month after it was formally greenlit by Netflix, and other seasons have filmed back-to-back in the past.
However, Season 6 was in production for quite some time as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 shutdowns. Filming for the sixth season commenced in March of 2020, and the experts didn't even finish one full makeover before production was paused indefinitely.
The cast and crew picked back up with the show in the spring of 2021, which allowed everyone involved the time to recharge and to take a long-needed break. Prior to the pandemic-induced hiatus, the Fab Five had been on a nonstop schedule of filming and promoting the show.
Where was the filming location for 'Queer Eye' Season 6?
After shooting prior episodes in Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Australia, the Fab Five headed to Austin, Texas with cowboy hats and boots in hand for Season 6.
The Texas spot has become one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and it's recently served as the filming location for another Netflix reality series, Twentysomethings: Austin.
While Twentysomethings: Austin highlighted the hustle and bustle of the booming city, Queer Eye Season 6 showcases the Texas capital and some of the more rural areas outside of the main drag.
The crew filmed in places like the Navarro High School, the Broken Spoke dance hall, the Long Center Terrace, and the Eastside Pedal Pushers bike shop (per Austin American-Statesman).
The sixth season consists of 10 episodes, and it remains to be seen whether viewers will get more of the show in the future.
Queer Eye Season 6 is available to stream on Netflix now.