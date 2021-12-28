Honey, We Are Very Curious About Jonathan Van Ness's Husband — Who Is He?

Getting Curious drops Jan. 28, 2022 on Netflix. In the meantime, have no fear, the Fab Five return Dec. 31 with a whole new season of lives to change when Queer Eye returns. The boys head to Texas and the Season 6 trailer has already shown us a plethora of cowboy boots and hats.

As always, we are ready to sob along with Bobby, Tan, Antoni, Karamo, and JVN while they uplift hearts and minds. The stars at night will definitely be bigger and brighter, deep in the heart of Texas.