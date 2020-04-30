Sorry, Boys and Girls — Antoni From 'Queer Eye' Is Reportedly off the Market

Sorry, Boys and Girls — Antoni From 'Queer Eye' Is Reportedly off the MarketBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Updated
While picking a favorite guy from Queer Eye is nearly impossible, there's definitely no denying our love for resident chef, Antoni Porowski. The Canadian hottie has stolen all of our hearts, mainly for his love of corgis and undying appreciation for avocados, but unfortunately, rumor has it that he's off the market.
Who is Antoni dating right now? Stay tuned for everything we know regarding the reality star's latest fling.
Antoni Porowski's reported boyfriend is just a regular guy.
Antoni sparked dating rumors with a man named Kevin Harrington when they did a couple's costume together for Halloween 2019, according to Your Tango. The two apparently dressed up as Blockbuster employees, who had come back from the dead. Between two seemingly-authentic Blockbuster uniforms and incredible zombie makeup, the two looked seriously adorable. They've been photographed together several times ever since, and in March 2020, Kevin posted to Instagram for Antoni's birthday.
If you aren't familiar with Kevin, he works as a strategy director for an ad agency in New York City called Johannes Leonardo. The accounts he apparently works on include Adidas, Amazon Fire Stick, and Volkswagen. He recently moved back to America from New Zealand and Australia, where he temporarily lived for a previous job.
Antoni split from his longtime boo in summer 2019.
Antoni had been in a long-term relationship with fellow reality star, Trace Lehnhoff, whom you may recognize from the popular series, Flipping Out. The two had reportedly sparked dating rumors when they attended a wedding together in December 2018, and they proceeded to date for about a year, according to PureWow.
But it seems as though Antoni's relationship with Trace did not end amicably. After reportedly splitting in August 2019, the cookbook author allegedly deleted any and all photos with Trace from his social media pages. Needless to say, it doesn't seem as though they've spoken since.
There were previous rumors he was dating his co-star, JVN.
Last summer, Antoni and JVN sparked dating rumors when they posted a slew of sensual photos together to Instagram. They even created a joint Instagram account, @JVNtoni, where they documented their whereabouts and constantly professed their love for each other. However, it turned out they were simply pulling a prank.
JVN eventually shut the rumors down on Twitter, saying:
"Also for clarification, @antoni & I are a couple.... of very close friends who run a satirical couple account and may fall in love someday, but that day is not necessarily today. Love yew hauxs." Bummer.
Antoni came out as sexually fluid back in 2018.
Although many think of Queer Eye as a reality series that is hosted by five gay men, Antoni says that he doesn't really have a label for his sexuality, according to Billboard. To describe his preferences, Antoni generally uses non-gender-focused labels such as "queer," or "sexually fluid."
"I’ve always considered myself a little more fluid along the spectrum... So even being called bisexual...I remember in my early twenties I was like, ‘But bisexual means I can only like girls and guys, what if I like something else?’ Maybe it’s just my rebellious nature. I’m me, I’m Antoni, and I’m all these things," he said in an interview.
While we'd all love to say we're dating Antoni, we're happy to see he's in a healthy relationship. But, we're extremely jealous of Kevin nonetheless.