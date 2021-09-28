'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd's Sister, R. Kylelynn Floyd, Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

We know R. Kylelynn Floyd as MTV star Cheyenne Floyd's sister. We first met her when Cheyenne starred on Teen Mom OG , and even though she didn't make much of an appearance on the show, the sisters have a strong bond. We see them all over each other's Instagrams, and they even host a podcast together called Think Loud Crew with their friend Shanan Cablayan.

Over time, R. Kylelynn, who is simply known as Kyle, has gained a following of her own. Although she's been keeping fans updated with news about her son Baaz, there's barely any info about the child's father. Now, fans are more curious than ever since she's revealed some big news in 2021. So who is her baby daddy? Here's what we know.

Who is R. kylelynn floyd's baby daddy?

Kyle is keeping the name of her child's father to herself, but she let fans know they aren't in a relationship. Back in May 2021, she revealed that she was pregnant with her second child. This raised several questions among her fans as they didn't know Baaz's father either.

After Kyle announced her second pregnancy, she answered some questions via Instagram. She revealed that both her kids have the same father and that they're co-parenting. "There is no mysterious man in my life," she said. She said that the two aren't in a relationship and have never been in one.

Considering Kyle is open with other aspects of her life, this doesn't come as a surprise. On her podcast, she said her relationship status was a "complete s--t show." She further mentioned that the pregnancy wasn't planned, and she was trying to be an effective co-parent. Kyle said the process was difficult, and the father implied he may not want to be in his kids' lives.