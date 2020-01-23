We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
rachael-today-1579815863576.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Rachael Leigh Cook Is Still Killing It on the Small Screen

By

Actress Rachael Leigh Cook is best known for her roles in the hit 90s movies She's All That, Josie and the Pussycats, and The Baby-Sitters Club. These movies launched her to stardom, making her an A-list celebrity in just a couple of years.

But after finding success as a teen actress, what happened to Rachael? Where is she today?

She's a queen of Hallmark movies.

While Rachael got her big break on the big screen, her work has since progressed to the small screen with a roster of TV shows and made-for-TV movies. She has dominated the Hallmark romance movie collection, appearing alongside a new on-screen beau at least once every couple of years. Her most recent Hallmark happily-ever-after was in A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas, in which her character, Willow, steals the heart of a single father owning the inn her sister is getting married at.