Home > Entertainment Rachael Lillis, the Voice Actress for Both Misty and Jessie From 'Pokémon,' Has Died at 46 A memorial is being planned for a later date. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 12 2024, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: Pokémon; IMDB

Voice actor Rachael Lillis, who voiced Jessie, Misty, Jigglypuff, and more in the Pokémon franchise, has sadly passed away. Rachael, who was only 46 years old, was a beloved performer, and fans are certainly mourning a great loss to the anime community. Her death was announced on Aug. 12, 2024, by fellow voice actor Veronica Taylor, who voiced Ash Ketchum.

Article continues below advertisement

"It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, Aug. 10, 2024," she shared on X. "Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokémon's Misty and Jessie being the most beloved." So, what was Rachael's cause of death?

Source: x/@theveronicat

Article continues below advertisement

What was Rachael Lillis's cause of death?

Sadly, Rachael's death comes after a months-long battle with breast cancer, per reports. She was diagnosed in May 2024. In her statement, Veronica mentions Rachael's struggle with her illness: "Rachael was so thankful for all of the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled with cancer. It truly made a positive difference."

Fans have taken to social media to share their condolences and favorite memories of Rachael and her characters. "I had the lucky chance to meet ... Rachel and many more of the Pokémon cast at [a convention], and I’m so happy that I did! She did such a wonderful job with bringing her characters to life! Such a cute and unique voice. She is truly irreplaceable," one X user said.