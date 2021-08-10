Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Says She's Being Sued for Violating NDA

In 2009, Tiger Woods was outed for having an affair with several women, including former nightclub hostess Rachel Uchitel. After news broke that the golf pro was cheating on his then-wife, his mistress Rachel was told to sign a 30-page NDA, per The New York Times.

“His lawyers are saying, ‘We want all your text messages and here’s the price,’ and you’re like ‘screw you’ and you move into deal-maker mode and all of a sudden, it’s the rest of your life,” Rachel recalled to the outlet in August 2021.