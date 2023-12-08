Home > Viral News > Influencers TikToker Rachel Weaver Seemingly Leaked Jacob Savage's and Christen Whitman's Pregnancy News Florida TikToker and mom Rachel Weaver appeared to share Christen Whitman's pregnancy news publicly. Read on for why they have drama. By Kelly Corbett Dec. 8 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET Source: instagram / @iamrachelweaver; Instagram / @iamjacobsavage; Instagram / @christen_whitman

Move over reality TV because as of late we've been getting our drama fix from TikTok. It's time to get this group of Florida influencers on your radar. Enter the fascinating lives of mom Rachel Weaver, her baby daddy Jacob Savage, and mom-to-be Christen Whitman. Below, we break down the details about how they all know each other and why Jacob and Christen aren't exactly thrilled with Rachel right now.

Source: TikTok / @iamrachelweaver; TikTok / @iamjacobsavage Jacob Savage used to date Rachel Weaver, but is now dating Christen Whitman.

How are Rachel Weaver and Christen Whitman connected?

First thing is first, Rachel Weaver and Christen Whitmen do not like each other. Why so? The answer is Jacob Savage. You see, Rachel and Jacob used to be together. But then he cheated on her and they broke up. However, Rachel later learned she was pregnant with his baby. They currently share a son, Grayson William Savage, who was born on Nov. 21, 2022.

After they split, Jacob moved on to Christen, who for a hot second, tried to become friends with Rachel. Given that Christen started dating Rachel's ex, that friendship didn't fare well. Fans think Rachel may still have feelings for Jacob and may be harboring resentment for Christen.

Jacob Savage and girlfriend Christen Whitman are expecting a baby and Rachel seemingly leaked the news.

In a now-deleted post on Threads, Rachel seemingly revealed the news that her ex-boyfriend Jacob was expecting a child with Christen before they got to share the news themselves. "Dear god the things I find out lmao. Not another one. But at least it ain't mine. Poor Gray," Rachel wrote. Although she didn't explicitly name them, fans were able to deduce who she was talking about.

Source: TikTok / @sipnscandal

Rachel also allegedly posted something about it on her private Snapchat story, which catapulted the pregnancy rumors into action. She claimed that she didn't expose Christen's pregnancy and that it was someone else who was allegedly in Christen's social circle, but Rachel won't give any names.

