Luann De Lesseps's New Beau Radamez Rubio Gaytan Has an Impressive Net Worth

In the world of the Real Housewives of New York , it’s common to see the ladies show off their wealthy and handsome men. From the super-fit hunk Garth Wakeford to Ramon Singer’s ex-husband Mario Singer, the ladies are never shy about their men. And while Luann de Lesseps has been playing the dating field for quite some time, it looks like the star has been swept off of her feet.

What is Radamez Rubio Gaytan’s net worth? Keep reading to get your answer.

In case you didn’t know, Luann has a new man in her life. It is being reported that the reality star has been spending a lot of time with Radamez Rubio Gaytan . And the star is known to always date wealthy men, so fans are wondering just how deep Radamez’s pockets are.

So naturally, it’s safe to assume that he’s loaded. Biography Daily reports that Radamez has accumulated a net worth of $3 to $5 million over the span of his career. And since his celebrity will only grow from his relationship with Luann, fans of the RHONY star can also expect his bank account to increase as well.

In terms of branching out from his athletic career, Radamez has stepped into the world of hospitality by owning a hotel in Tulum.

A source also told Us Weekly that he used to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If Radamez looks familiar to you, it’s because he’s a celebrity in his own right. The outlet reports that he is a former Mexican soccer player and a private chef. Not to mention, he also tried out as a kicker for the Miami Dolphins.

If you make it a point to keep up with the dating lives of the Real Housewives of New York, then you know that Luann has stepped back into the dating world for quite some time. And according to Page Six , Radamez Rubio Gaytan is her new beau.

Radamez and Luann met when the 'RHONY' star was vacationing in Tulum.

It’s been said that you usually meet someone when you least expect it. And Luann is living proof of the saying. Us Weekly reports that Luann and Radamez first got acquainted with one another during her travels to Tulum. After staying at the Amansala resort that he runs, the two met and have been seeing each other ever since.

“They were really into each other when they first met,” the source told the outlet. “He was catering to her and she got special treatment at the resort. He took special care of her when she was down there and they really hit it off.” While the news of Luann and Radamez’s relationship may seem like a shock because of Garth, it shouldn’t be for fans. Luann recently confirmed her split with the fitness guru in April 2021.

The star claims that she and Garth decided to go their separate ways when rumors persisted that Garth was cheating on her — which was clearly fake news.