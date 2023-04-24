Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max Source: HBO Max Here's Everything We Know so Far About 'Rain Dogs' Season 2 on HBO — Details The BBC comedy series 'Rain Dogs' tells a unique modern love story for the ages across eight episodes. Will there be a 'Rain Dogs' Season 2? By Katherine Stinson Apr. 24 2023, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

All Costello Jones (Daisy May Cooper) wants is a stable life for her 10 year old daughter Iris (Fleur Tashjian) in the HBO/BBC comedy series Rain Dogs. She's even willing to let her toxic best friend Selby (Jack Farthing) back into her life in order to make ends meet.

Although new episodes of Rain Dogs Season 1 are still debuting weekly on HBO and HBO Max, we can't help but wonder if a Rain Dogs Season 2 is in the works or not. Here's what we know about Rain Dogs Season 2 so far.



Will there be a 'Rain Dogs' Season 2?

There's no word yet from the BBC about an official order for Rain Dogs Season 2. However, they could be waiting for all eight episodes of Rain Dogs Season 1 to air in the U.S. before making an official announcement about Rain Dogs Season 2.

Rain Dogs Season 1 has been critically acclaimed thus far, with Judy Berman of Time even writing in her Rain Dogs review that Costello and Selby were "easily the most compelling characters [she's] encountered this year ... the show’s eight short, thrilling episodes demand to be played on repeat."

When do new episodes of 'Rain Dogs' come out on HBO and HBO Max?

Since the news of Rain Dogs Season 2 is still up in the air, when can American fans of the BBC comedy series catch new episodes of Rain Dogs Season 1 on HBO and HBO Max?