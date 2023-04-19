Alyah Chanelle Scott Wants Whitney to Be in a Musical in Season 3 of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' (EXCLUSIVE)

Prior to the dramatic Season 2 finale of The Sex Lives of College Girls, HBO Max — soon to be Max — renewed the acclaimed comedy series for a third season. The show's second season set many records on the platform, delivering audiences more than double that of its series launch and becoming the top-performing HBO Max original.

Article continues below advertisement

With the second season concluding the core fours — Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) — freshman year, we're eager to see how Season 3 will play out. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Alyah Chanelle Scott — who partnered with Smirnoff for Coachella's annual Neon Carnival — talked all things Season 3 of The Sex Lives of College Girls, including where she hopes the new story takes her character.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Alyah said 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 3 is being written right now.

Despite both the first and second seasons debuting in November, this doesn't seem to be the case for Season 3. Alyah exclusively told Distractify that it's still in the early stages of production: "They're writing, now, they're planning. We're going back [soon]," she said, adding, "They're keeping it very under wraps right now."

Alyah further noted that, like us, she's "very curious to see how the season picks up, and how we resolve all the things that we're left unresolved." Ugh — we need to know if Whitney and Kimberly will make amends!

Article continues below advertisement

Alyah revealed she wants Whitney to be a musical theater girl.

Most know Whitney as a student-athlete, but Season 2 expands on her character and shows she's more than just a soccer star. She's someone that cares about her future, and by the end of the season, she officially declares her major and sets her sights on her academic career. With that said, we asked Alyah what she hopes for Whitney in Season 3, and her response was iconic.

Source: HBO Max

Article continues below advertisement

"I want to see her do so many things in Season 3," she told us. "What I really like about her is that she's just so driven and competitive, almost like to a fault. She's like, 'You think I can't do this? Okay, got it. I'm gonna do it.' I also want to see her have a really healthy relationship and find someone that's good for her."

Alyah also mentioned Whitney's soccer career, but she wondered, "What if she was in a musical?" The actress revealed this is potentially a "personal agenda that I'm pushing, but I want Whitney to sing. I want her to sing a little song. Will it happen? Probably, definitely not, but a girl can dream." She added that she and her co-star, Renée Rapp, have been "trying to make this happen for two years, and everyone's like, 'Stop, please stop. It's not gonna happen.'" Well, now we need it to happen!

Article continues below advertisement

Alyah partnered with Smirnoff for her first-ever Coachella!

While opening up about her dreams of Whitney being a musical theater girl in The Sex Lives of College Girls, Alyah also provided all the details regarding her partnership with Smirnoff. "I'm partnering with Smirnoff for their rebrand and their relaunch of their line of products. I'm really excited," she told Distractify, adding that she's "never been to Coachella before; it's my first time."

Alyah continued, "I think the brand itself is nostalgic in ways because everyone knows about a good Smirnoff, a good Smirnoff ICE too. But also, I think they're sort of currently still relevant and modern, and they're doing exciting things with their new line of lemonades and flavors, and something about it excites me. And I thought, 'Why not?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Alyah Chanelle Scott poses with Smirnoff during Revolve Festival at Coachella 2023

As for her favorite Smirnoff Neon Lemonade flavor? Pink lemonade. "I'm a pink lemonade girl. Honestly, my friends will make fun of me because every time we go anywhere, I'm like, 'Do you have lemonade?' And they're like, 'Alyah, how old are you? You drink lemonade everywhere we go.' But now, look at me. Smirnoff lemonade — done."