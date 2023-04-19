Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Getty Images 'Unstable' Stars Aaron Branch and Rachel Marsh Talk a Potential Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE) In an exclusive interview with 'Distractify,' 'Unstable' stars Aaron Branch and Rachel Marsh revealed what they would like to see in a potential Season 2. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 19 2023, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

By now, everyone should've watched Unstable. The workplace comedy stars Rob Lowe and his real-life son, John Owen, as father-son duo Ellis and Jackson Dragon. The series follows as the latter begins working at his eccentric father's biotech research facility in order to help save him from spiraling following the death of his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

The show delivers plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, thanks to the on-point comedic timing from the Lowe family and the entire cast. Now, all we can hope for is a second season to continue laughing our butts off — but is it in the works? In an exclusive interview with Distractify, stars Aaron Branch and Rachel Marsh dished on the Netflix series and what they would like to see for their characters in a potential Season 2.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron and Rachel open up about a potential 'Unstable' Season 2.

Despite a second season not being greenlit yet, we couldn't help but ask Aaron and Rachel, who play Malcolm and Luna, what they would like to explore for their respective characters in a potential Season 2. Aaron exclusively told Distractify that when it comes to his lovable character, "it would be really fun to explore what he looks like with confidence, and him trying to navigate the workplace."

"It'd also be really interesting to see more of his love life as he tries to put himself out there even more," he said. "And you know, it's Malcolm, so it's never gonna go quite the way he planned. But I think that there's just a lot of, there's a lot of directions that it can go, but it'd be really awesome to see those things."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

As for Rachel, who plays our favorite socially awkward scientist, Luna, she would "love to explore" failure. "There's a couple of times where she feels bold and really succeeds. ... [but] I would love to explore what that looks like, if she doesn't succeed sometimes," she told Distractify. "If she takes shots and really fails, I think that'd be fun because that's more true to life, too."

Article continues below advertisement

She added, "My favorite parts of the show are when the ensemble gets into weird things together and tries to find their way out, and so I would love for all of us together to be able to get into weird stuff in the workplace. I love the whole ensemble cast, and I feel like just the more scenes that we're all together... those are the ones I love the most."

Rachel and Aaron developed a tight bond on the set of 'Unstable.'

We know that their characters are very close in Unstable, spending a lot of time together in the lab and hyping each other up. But, is this on-screen relationship similar to Rachel and Aaron's real-life relationship? Of course!

Article continues below advertisement

"We don't talk anymore. I do not like Rachel. [This is the] first time we're seeing each other since we wrapped," Aaron joked before finally revealing, "I can't get Rachel Marsh out of my life; we hang out all the time. I literally just went to play pickleball with her husband. We've become one big happy family, and I love every single second."

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel continued, "We actually see each other too much, but I think it does help in the show. Like I was saying earlier, when we're shooting, especially, we're with each other every single day, and I feel like that does build [the] chemistry that you can see on-screen."