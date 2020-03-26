Get Cheese With This New 'Rainbow Six Siege' Mozzie Pizza Skin

Rainbow Six Siege is a fast-paced, action-packed game. But have you ever wondered if you could make it better by adding an outfit for one of the operators that's solely made out of pizza? Yes, you can, and yes, they did. The geniuses at Ubisoft took to Rainbow Six Siege to introduce a wacky new skin for one of the game's characters, and it rivals Fortnite in terms of how wild the look actually is. It certainly adds a new, bizarre element to the the action, that's for sure.