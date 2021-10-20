Rami Malek Once Helped His Twin Brother Cheat in College With the ‘Ol Switcheroo

If you've ever watched The Prestige, then you know having an identical twin, if you play it right, certainly has its advantages. Sure, that doesn't necessarily mean you have a brother you hide away from the world, and you keep the secret so well hidden that it launches a rivalry between magicians that not only isn't annoying but is actually fantastic, but you can definitely pull off some shenanigans.

And that's exactly what Rami Malek and his twin brother did.