Is Ramona Singer From 'RHONY' Dating Anyone These Days? Here's What We Know

She told ET, “I’m at a stage in my life where I want a man, I don’t need a man. I don’t need a man to pay my rent, I don’t need a man to give me a child … I got it all. I have great friends, and I just want a man to be with who I really care about and cares about me." Luckily for Ramona, she can afford to be as choosy as she wants to be in her dating life at this point.