Was Larry Fink Hacked, or Did He Actually Buy Ramona Singer’s Twitter Account? "It's so unbelievable, I don't know how it's real!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 27 2025, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons; Mega

Either there’s been a case of hacking on X (formerly Twitter), or the claims that BlackRock founder and CEO Larry Fink bought Ramona Singer’s account are true. On Jan. 27, 2025, rumors began swirling on TikTok and other platforms that Larry purchased Ramona’s X account, which boasts over 472,000 followers.

As wild as it sounds, TikTokers have been dropping receipts to support the theory. We did a quick check on X to see what all the fuss is about and discovered something strange: Both Larry and Ramona’s accounts are still up, but they share identical details — same birthday, follow count, and posts. So, what’s going on? Did Ramona actually sell her account to Larry, or is this a case of hacking? Here’s what we found.

Did Ramona Singer sell her Twitter account to Larry Fink?

We can’t say for sure, but initially, it did seem like Ramona sold her X account — which once held the handle @ramonasinger — to Larry. The account was then changed to @larryfinkreal, and the profile picture switched to a business photo of Larry. The bio was updated to read, "CEO of @BlackRock. Advocate for long-term value creation, sustainability, and financial innovation. Global perspective, rooted in NYC," per a TikTok shared by @emilycschwartz.

At first, it looked like the real deal, but a quick dig into the posts and photos revealed it still belonged to Ramona. One post, for example, featured her in a yellow two-piece bathing suit at the beach, captioned, "A good beach day keeps the doctor away!" Obviously, it wasn't Larry in the photo and another post about the podcast Turtle Time With Ramona & Avery doesn't sound like something he'd want to share either.

What’s even stranger is that, hours after the chatter about the alleged X account sale grew louder, two identical accounts popped up — one as @ramonasinger and the other as @larryfinkreal. Both had the same follower count and content.

However, the bios and profile pictures were removed, so it was clear someone had been messing around with these accounts. Was it Ramona and Larry, or someone with some serious hacking skills? During our research, @larryfinkreal didn’t even exist at one point, though it seemed to come and go, still showing Ramona’s content.

While we can’t confirm if Larry actually bought Ramona’s account, there’s definitely been a mix-up. And once the media caught wind of it, things went downhill fast.

Now, it’s also possible this was just a case of hacking, with someone thinking renaming Ramona’s account to Larry’s would be a harmless joke. Until either party comes forward, we won’t know for sure.