Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Mom Says Family's Xfinity Box Was Hacked — and Scammers Spied on Her Kids Through TV Service "There is so much to the hell we lived." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 7 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @immabeme215

Imagine you're just sitting on your couch, minding your own business in the comfort of your home. You want to kick back, relax, and watch some TV. So you pick up your remote and fire up the television set that cost you a pretty penny, powered by a monthly ISP/Cable TV service provider that is also costing you a pretty penny month to month.

Article continues below advertisement

However, you notice there's something odd after the TV boots up and you begin to see your welcome screen where you access the massive amounts of content readily available at your fingertips. Random numbers begin popping up in the search engine box.

The weird thing is, however, you're not touching your remote. You think maybe the device is bugging out and there's something either wrong with your remote, your TV set, or the receiver. But then you see someone inputting your own personal information and passcodes on the TV screen. And that's only the beginning of the wonky s--- you start to experience.

Article continues below advertisement

No, it's not a poltergeist or a ghost in the machine, but rather the handiwork of hackers. That's what TikToker @immabeme215 said happened to her in a viral video where she records the scammers in action.

@immabeme215 My children and I have lived in hell for months. My Xfinity cable was hacked. People have been typing awful things about me and kids for months. I have over 60 videos like this but worse. These people were listening into our personal lives before we even knew what was going on. Let xfinity know about it all and they laughed in my face. The mental anguish we went through meant nothing to them. They refused to look at my emails with the video proof claiming they don't want to be liable for seeing it smh. How tf do you think we feel living it. I'll have to post a part 2 because there is so much to the hell we lived and the world needs to know about it.#fypシ #foryoupage #xfinity #helpmeplease ♬ original sound - immabeme215

Article continues below advertisement

In her viral clip, she holds a remote control up to the camera with her TV set on. "Look ... not touching nothing. And they just tried to type in personal information. Look, how do they know my passcode?" she asks as a search pops up and the numbers 5332 repeatedly populate the search box over and over again.

"Now they're just typing it in and typing it in. How do they know? And I got the remote right here, not touching nothing," the mother says. Then, she goes on to blast her service provider for the security breach: "Xfinity allowed my information to be breached and now I have someone in a different country hacking my box."

Article continues below advertisement

While this in and of itself is an insane concept to grasp, she goes on to state that there's an even weirder development — the scammers who accessed her information attempted to converse with her through her remote control.

@immabeme215 Part 2 on proof my xfinity box was hacked. This situation was a living nightmare for my children and I. You can clearly see I'm talking and what I'm saying isn't coming up on the TV but what the hackers are saying is. So it's no way this is fake like xfinity tried to say. Sometimes I'd argue with the TV and say mean things back so I could get recordings of them talking. #xfinity #helpmeplease #foryoupage #fypシ ♬ original sound - immabeme215

Article continues below advertisement

"And talking to me through my remote," she says, holding the device up to the camera. She shows several dialog boxes come up on the TV screen where she indicates that she successfully managed to lock the hackers out of accessing her settings.

The dialog message comes up again when she's just trying to watch something on screen: "Look," she says, as the message says: "Your Parental Control PIN is Locked," before going on to state that whoever is trying to access her information with the pin will have to wait 47 minutes to do so.

Article continues below advertisement

@immabeme215 This is the most recent video. Taken yesterday with all new internet and cable. Look at the crap this guy goes to on our tv. Smh as of right now none of our stuff is plugged up. We are sitting in a quiet bored house. Although I know I'll have a bill coming smh#fypシ #foryoupage #helpmeplease #xfinity ♬ original sound - immabeme215

She says that she has to "fight" with the hackers each time they attempt to type in the pin so they're effectively locked out. "And earlier I wasn't even fighting them, they just typed in wrong four times or whatever and it locked it out itself. Mhmmm, how do they have access to my TV?" she asks.

Article continues below advertisement

It doesn't just end with her having a hard time watching TV; according to her, she's been enduring a living "hell for months" stating that she and her family were spied on by hackers who listened in on their conversations.

Article continues below advertisement

After bringing the issue up to Xfinity, she said that they simply laughed at her but didn't want to see any of the evidence she documented of their hackery: "My children and I have lived in hell for months. My Xfinity cable was hacked. People have been typing awful things about me and kids for months. I have over 60 videos like this but worse," she wrote.

The TikToker added: "These people were listening into our personal lives before we even knew what was going on. Let Xfinity know about it all and they laughed in my face. The mental anguish we went through meant nothing to them. They refused to look at my emails with the video proof claiming they don't want to be liable for seeing it smh. How tf do you think we feel living it. I'll have to post a part 2 because there is so much to the hell we lived and the world needs to know about it."

Article continues below advertisement

@immabeme215 Here is the video we captured of the hacker addressing himself. You all need to understand initially when this all started only our tv kept changing. So we called and got techs out several times. Changed boxes and got new remotes. They'd be right back typing and talking about us.#fypシ #foryoupage #helpmeplease #xfinity ♬ original sound - immabeme215