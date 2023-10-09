Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok TikTok Is Going Crazy for a $350 Couch You Can Buy on Amazon — When It's in Stock A $350 couch on Amazon is going viral on TikTok, leading many viewers to wonder what the couch is and where you can buy it on Amazon. By Joseph Allen Oct. 9 2023, Published 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Amazon

The Gist: The VanAcc 89" Sofa is going viral on TikTok thanks to reviewers who claim that it's a great couch for a great price (under $400).

The couch is a three-seater, has washable covers, and Velcro attachments to keep the cushions in place.

Some reviewers have complained about the difficulty of putting the couch together, but most agree that it's a great couch for the price.

Plenty of random stuff can wind up going viral on TikTok, whether it's a new trend, a dance, or sometimes even a product. One recent product that has gone viral on Amazon is a couch that only costs $350, and has been earning rave reviews across the platform.

As the couch continues to get more popular on TikTok, many people are wondering where they can find it on Amazon, and why so many people seem to love the couch. You can also buy several other pieces of furniture to go with the couch.

What is the Amazon couch going viral on TikTok?

The Amazon couch that everyone is raving about is the VanAcc 89" Sofa, which is currently selling for $349 with a 5 percent off coupon that you can use. Amazon is also charging $100 for delivery of the sofa, which should bring your total up closer to $450. Thanks to its low price and the great reviews it has received on TikTok, many want to know more about whether the sofa is really worth buying.

According to users on TikTok, the sofa is good because it's pet-friendly (cats can't pull at the material and they don't leave much fur on it), it's super soft, and it features Velcro cushions that stay in place well. On top of that, you can also pull the cushions off the covers and wash them. Although the couch is relatively short, it's also possible to lay across it, a perk that many people extolled.

The couch is currently sitting at a 4.0 average rating on Amazon from 277 customers, with reviewers offering a somewhat more balanced portrait of the couch than the one you might see on TikTok. "Updating this review to say I absolutely love the couch. I hated the fact that I had to open it and drag it up 3 flights of stairs piece by piece but the couch is great quality. Very soft fabric and the cushions are nice, large and very fluffy," one person wrote.

"I was on the search for a comfortable couch since my first one was like a literal rock and I came across this one from TikTok. I was a little worried since the price (for a nice couch) was on the lower end and it was Amazon, BUT IT DID NOT DISSAPOINT!!" another person added.