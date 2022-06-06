Trouble, the Late Atlanta Rapper, Has a Defense Attorney Girlfriend
Prayers up! Atlanta rapper, Trouble — born Mariel Semonte Orr — has passed away.
He was just 34 years old.
Trouble, who’s known for his 2011 smash hit, “Bussin,” had his death confirmed on Sunday, June 5, 2022, by his record label, Def Jam Recordings, in an emotional tweet.
As the rap world wraps their minds around another loss, fans' hearts and condolences are being shared with Trouble’s family and close friends. Fans also have a vested interest in Trouble’s personal life. So the question stands: Who is Trouble’s girlfriend? Word on the street is that she’s a criminal defense attorney. Here’s what we know.
Rapper Trouble DTE’s girlfriend, Nicole Moorman, is an accomplished woman.
While fans are saddened by Trouble’s death, the news is heartbreaking for the rapper’s close family and friends. Of course, Trouble’s girlfriend, Nicole Moorman, is no exception.
Nicole appears to be an Atlanta-based criminal defense attorney with her own self-titled law firm, Moorman Law Firm. According to the firm's website, the 34-year-old “specializes in criminal defense, with a focus on felony and federal cases.”
The Reporter Times shares that Trouble once shared photos of himself and Nicole on his Instagram page. However, those photos have since been deleted.
Since the news of Trouble’s death has been reported, Nicole has been noticeably silent. However, it’s safe to say that she’s processing the troubling news as the rest of the hip-hop world.
Trouble’s cause of death is being linked to gunshot wounds.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office shares via 11Alive that Trouble “was found with a gunshot wound at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers at 3:20 a.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022.” The outlet shares that the rapper died from his injuries after initially being brought to a hospital.
Although no arrests appear to have been made at this time, law enforcement told the outlet that they do have a suspect. The Rockdale County Sheriff shared that they have secured warrants for 33-year-old Jamichael Jones, who is from Atlanta.
Additionally, the sheriff shared that Jones is currently wanted for “home invasion, felony murder, and aggravated assault.”
Even worse, the Rockdale County sheriff spokeswoman, Jedidia Canty, shared in a press conference that the shooting appears to be connected to a “domestic incident.”
"What we can say is that Mr. Mariel Orr, the victim, was visiting a female friend at the complex,” Jedidia Canty shared. “And Mr. Jones did know the female and it was a domestic situation.”
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Trouble.