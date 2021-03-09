So, an Online Dating Game Inspired by 'The Bachelor' Using Rats Exists...

So, OK, the producers of the brand have nothing to do with the creation of the online game, but the fact that something like this exists is just kind of unbelievable.

Just when you thought the world has had enough of the Bachelor franchise, a rat dating game that's similar to the reality dating show comes out of nowhere. Yes, we said rat... like the rodent.

If you're interested in playing a little rat in the wild trying to find a romantic companion, then you must give this game a go for yourself. Or, if you're simply nosy and are dying to know details about how the heck this virtual world works, then keep on reading. And get ready to learn about some weird stuff!

The rat 'Bachelor' game is called "The Ratchelor."

Of course, it's called "The Ratchelor." We couldn't imagine if it was called different. You can find the game by typing in "algorat.club" in the URL bar of your computer browser, and it will lead you to the alternate universe that is "The Ratchelor." The homepage of the game consists of a background with many groups of rats and a picture of the brand's logo that includes its name, the "O" replaced with a ring, a bouquet of flowers, and some cheeses. Would you expect anything less?

The description of the game reads: "Play as The Ratchelor, a smoking hot rat. Slowly narrow down your love prospects until you find your soulmate." Sounds... quite interesting. They also advertise the different features that you can also play around with while you're trying to find your match. A user can dress up their rat with a sweater of their choice or give their rat character a total makeover.

"The Ratchelor" is still very much a work in progress as it only dropped on Valentine's Day of 2021. Per their first Instagram post, the brand said that it's free and only available on desktop for the time being. "Thank you to everyone who played it and left comments! You inspire us! 💖 this account is new but we’ll post work in progress photos and slowly reveal all the endings here for those who haven’t played it yet it’s free and online (desktop only for now)!" the caption said.

Their website states, "Algorat is a rat-centric computational arts collective. We are Char Stiles, Connie Ye, Tatyana Mustakos, and Caroline Hermans." By the sound of it, it appears that not only are these people the inventors of The Ratchelor, but also this animalistic internet world. These individuals are all professionals in the designing and programming field, which is how they were able to build Algorat and "The Ratchelor" from the ground up.