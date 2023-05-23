Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Late 'Rome' Star Ray Stevenson Met His Longtime Girlfriend While Working on the Show Late actor Ray Stevenson is survived by three children and a longtime girlfriend, but was he ever married? Let's look at his family life. By Anna Garrison May 23 2023, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

Fans of late actor Ray Stevenson were devastated when he died on May 21, 2023. The actor's pivotal roles in shows such as HBO's Rome and Black Sails made him a beloved figure on screens everywhere. In the time following Ray's passing, fans of his work want to know more about his personal life, including his family.

Ray is survived by three children and a long time partner, but was he ever married? Here's what you need to know about his ex-wife, partner, and children, explained.

Was Ray Stevenson married?

Previously, Ray was married to English actress Ruth Gemmell from 1997-2005. Ruth is best known for her role as Lady Violet Bridgerton in Bridgerton, but she's also appeared in shows such as EastEnders and Penny Dreadful. The pair reportedly met while filming the British crime drama Band of Gold in 1995 and tied the knot in London two years later.

It is currently unknown why Ray and Ruth divorced, but after they separated officially in 2005, he began seeing Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia. Only a little is known about Elisabetta, but ABC News reports the two met while Ray was in Italy working on Rome. Although they never married, Ray and Elisabetta have been in a relationship since 2006, marking a nearly two-decade-long romance.

In 2022, Elisabetta gave an interview with Ibiza Style about her and Ray purchasing a boutique hostel in Ibiza. She also revealed a little about her passion for travel and historic preservation. The article notes that Elisabetta became an environmental activist and sits on the Ibiza Preservation board to prevent oil companies from installing rigs nearby.

"We have to protect our nature – and that starts with avoiding as much as possible every purchase of products that come from multinational corporations and with stepping away from the wasteful and thoughtless throwaway culture. Most of what people throw away can still be used – or up-cycled. Because nothing is worthless," Elisabetta says.

Ray Stevenson has three kids with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia.