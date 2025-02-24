‘Reacher’ Season 3’s Air Episode Release Schedule Is a Bit Wonky: Here’s the Deal "This show should go on for 30 seasons." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 24 2025, 4:40 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

There are 28 different novels about Jack Reacher, an ex-major in the United States Army's Military Police Corps. Tom Cruise brought the character to the big screen in two separate films: 2012's Jack Reacher and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Six years later, Prime Video adapted the intellectual property for a series starring Alan Ritchson, who plays the titular character. Reacher is a success and has garnered quite the fan base since its premiere. Here's what the schedule for Reacher Season 3 looks like.

Source: Prime Video

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the 'Reacher' Season 3 episode release schedule.

The third installment of episodes following Jack Reacher's life mission in traveling the country to take on odd jobs and investigate dangerous incidents takes the drifter to Maine. Season 3 of the Amazon series begins with the DEA coming to Jack for help with a particular mission.

It's one that involves someone Reacher's got a bone to pick with: former Army Lieutenant Colonel Francis Xavier Quinn. Quinn was under investigation for allegedly selling military secrets but wasn't put away for his crimes. Reacher sees this as a chance for some payback.

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to the rollout of episodes, Reacher's third season does something it's never done before: release several episodes at the same time. That's because the season premiere of the show's newest installment is a three-parter, which has been available to stream since Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

Following that, every other subsequent episode in Reacher's third season will be available to watch each Thursday, until its season finale will be up on Prime Video on March 27, 2025. So the release schedule looks like this:

Article continues below advertisement

Watched the first 3 episodes of Reacher season 3. Its a big improvement over season 2, and i think i would put it on par with season 1 so far. Fingers crossed that the rest of the season stays great. pic.twitter.com/PkCwRJPfAN — Lord Asurmen (@AsurmenLord) February 20, 2025 Source: X | @AsurmenLord

Reacher Season 3 Air Dates Ep. 1 - "Persuader" - Feb. 20, 2025 Ep. 2 - "Truckin'" - Feb. 20, 2025 Ep. 3 - "Number 2 with a Bullet" - Feb. 20, 2025 Ep. 4 - "Dominique" - Feb. 27, 2025 Ep. 5 - "Smackdown" - March 6, 2025 Ep. 6 - "Smoke on the Water" - March 13, 2025 Ep. 7 - "L.A. Story" - March 20, 2025 Ep. 8 - "Unfinished Business" - March 27, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Checkmate. REACHER Season 3 hits February 20. pic.twitter.com/kqc0C9pWUJ — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 13, 2025 Source: X | @PrimeVideo

Reacher's showrunner Nick Santora said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in a January 2024 interview that Jack will keep being a loner. That doesn't mean he won't be making alliances with necessary alliances in order to take down the main "bad guy" of the season, but don't expect him to have a Scrappy Doo tagging along the ex-Army one-man-wrecking crew.

Article continues below advertisement

Watched the first few eps of Reacher season 3.



Despite heavily featuring the worst Boston accent ever put to screen, I can’t help but love watching this big oaf put goons in the dirt — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) February 22, 2025 Source: X | @JackKennedy

Ritchson teased that there's going to be a massive fight scene between him and Olivier Richters, who plays Paulie, villain Zachary Beck's bodyguard in the series. The battle purportedly took three weeks to film, and Ritchson called it the most grueling stint of filming he's ever done.

Article continues below advertisement

I love the Reacher novels. The series has been & is great, but this overdone, fake heavy Boston accent by Duffy is killin' me. I mean, the actress is from the UK & was probably coached to use it, but sheesh! @PrimeVideo #ReacherSeason3 — X-Ray (@DaRealXray) February 21, 2025 Source: X | @DaRealXray