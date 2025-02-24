‘Reacher’ Season 3’s Air Episode Release Schedule Is a Bit Wonky: Here’s the Deal
"This show should go on for 30 seasons."
There are 28 different novels about Jack Reacher, an ex-major in the United States Army's Military Police Corps. Tom Cruise brought the character to the big screen in two separate films: 2012's Jack Reacher and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back in 2016.
Six years later, Prime Video adapted the intellectual property for a series starring Alan Ritchson, who plays the titular character.
Reacher is a success and has garnered quite the fan base since its premiere. Here's what the schedule for Reacher Season 3 looks like.
Inside the 'Reacher' Season 3 episode release schedule.
The third installment of episodes following Jack Reacher's life mission in traveling the country to take on odd jobs and investigate dangerous incidents takes the drifter to Maine.
Season 3 of the Amazon series begins with the DEA coming to Jack for help with a particular mission.
It's one that involves someone Reacher's got a bone to pick with: former Army Lieutenant Colonel Francis Xavier Quinn.
Quinn was under investigation for allegedly selling military secrets but wasn't put away for his crimes. Reacher sees this as a chance for some payback.
When it comes to the rollout of episodes, Reacher's third season does something it's never done before: release several episodes at the same time.
That's because the season premiere of the show's newest installment is a three-parter, which has been available to stream since Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
Following that, every other subsequent episode in Reacher's third season will be available to watch each Thursday, until its season finale will be up on Prime Video on March 27, 2025.
So the release schedule looks like this:
Reacher Season 3 Air Dates
- Ep. 1 - "Persuader" - Feb. 20, 2025
- Ep. 2 - "Truckin'" - Feb. 20, 2025
- Ep. 3 - "Number 2 with a Bullet" - Feb. 20, 2025
- Ep. 4 - "Dominique" - Feb. 27, 2025
- Ep. 5 - "Smackdown" - March 6, 2025
- Ep. 6 - "Smoke on the Water" - March 13, 2025
- Ep. 7 - "L.A. Story" - March 20, 2025
- Ep. 8 - "Unfinished Business" - March 27, 2025
Reacher's showrunner Nick Santora said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in a January 2024 interview that Jack will keep being a loner. That doesn't mean he won't be making alliances with necessary alliances in order to take down the main "bad guy" of the season, but don't expect him to have a Scrappy Doo tagging along the ex-Army one-man-wrecking crew.
Ritchson teased that there's going to be a massive fight scene between him and Olivier Richters, who plays Paulie, villain Zachary Beck's bodyguard in the series.
The battle purportedly took three weeks to film, and Ritchson called it the most grueling stint of filming he's ever done.
He told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2025 interview: "There’s a lot of tension mounting between these two characters, and it all comes to a head with this one grand fight that took three weeks for us to film. Those were the three hardest weeks of my life. I mean, both of us were broken and battered and had bone breaks and tendon tears by the end."