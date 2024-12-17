Everybody Is Loving Jeremiah Brent on 'Queer Eye' — When He Cries, We Cry! We are holding design space for Bobby Berk and Jeremiah Brent. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 17 2024, 5:40 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Fans of Queer Eye were understandably nervous about the cast shakeup following the departure of Bobby Berk, the show's beloved designer. We've been hanging with the same magical team since the show premiered in 2018. Bobby became a fan favorite almost immediately due to the thoughtful touches he put into all of his redesigns. Who can forget Bobby fashioning a quilt from t-shirts that previously belonged to the late father of one of the hometown heroes?

Without Bobby, fans were left wondering if the Fab 5 would flop. Then in 2024, it was announced that designer Jeremiah Brent of HGTV's The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project, which he hosted with his husband Nate Berkus, would be stepping in. Obviously, some folks were predictably weird about it until the show actually premiered in December 2024. People are crying with joy almost as much as Jeremiah Brent cries with joy on the show. Let's take a look at the best reactions on social media.

Most reactions to Jeremiah Brent on 'Queer Eye' involve tears. The good kind!

what the hell, sure. we must protect jeremiah at all costs. his pure and kind soul. what a man you are, jeremiah brent. HE CRIES EVERY SECOND AND SO DO I. pic.twitter.com/oSH5t8PmNh — — буря морей ; (@equalscores) December 12, 2024 Source: X/@equalscores

Precious, but not in a Gollum kind of way.

He cries, we cry, we all cry for Jeremiah on 'Queer Eye'!

"Every time he cries I cry, and he cries all the time!' - TikTok user @moonmaroonasmr

It's a canopy bed, not a can'topy bed.

Is that an iceberg ahead because Queer Eye fans are getting absolutely wrecked by Season 9. It's mostly Jeremiah's fault. This is a compliment!

To compare is to despair.

This is a safe space for the word "sanctuary."

This is a Jeremiah stan account.

Move over Antoni, there's a new cryer in town.

We regret to inform Antoni that he is no longer the king of tears. Jeremiah Brent has dethroned him as the moist-eyed monarch of this gorgeous Queer Eye land. Grab a tissue and bend the knee!

We are holding space for Bobby and Jeremiah.