The Bloody, Surpising Ending of ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ Explained It picks up right after the first flick. By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 23 2026, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: Searchlight Pictures

Warning: the following Contains spoilers for Ready or Not and Ready or Not 2: Here I Come The first Ready Or Not film enamored horror fans with its shocking premise. And it ended on a note that left many viewers to believe its protagonist, Grace, managed to free herself from the clutches of her devil-worshipping almost-in-laws. In Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, Grace learns that the game she played was far from over. But its ending left some folks wondering what happened after all the extra carnage, and if you're one of those viewers, here it is, explained.

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Ending of 'Read or Not 2: Here I Come' explained.

If you've seen the first film, then you'll know Grace managed to survive the fatal Hide and Seek game enacted by the Le Domas family. Because she drew the card that was supposed to seal her fate on the eve of her wedding, she was supposed to be sacrificed to Mr. Le Bail, who is quite literally the devil.

Since Grace was able to survive the game until dawn, the Le Domas family ended up exploding as they couldn't uphold the pact made by Grace's husband's ancestor, Victor Le Domas. And while the Le Domas family curse was effectively broken, as they all perished for failing to succeed in sacrificing Grace before day broke, there are other families involved in the same pact.

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Source: Searchlight Pictures

The second flick begins right where the first one ends. Grace collapses from fatigue after her escape from the Le Domas family right outside of their estate. There, she's reunited with her sister, Faith, whom she had previously abandoned.

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But the pair is kidnapped by the Danforth family, who have also entered into a pact with Mr. Le Bail. Now, with the Le Domas family dead, there are four other bloodlines who are attempting to claim Le Bail's High Seat in their satanic inner circle.

Source: Searchlight Pictures

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And they are the Danforths, El Caidos, Wans, and Rajans. Whichever of the four families manages to kill Grace will assume the high seat as part of La Beil's contract. Initially, Grace refuses to participate in the game, but after the family threatens to kill Faith, she reluctantly agrees.

Grace and Faith then work together in order to survive attacks from other family members, which includes Viraj, who meets his demise at the hands of an industrial washing machine. Chen Xing of the Wan family also comes to Grace with a proposal: If she were to marry someone in her family, then this would bypass the game's rules.

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Source: Searchlight Pictures

Thus, the Wen family would be awarded the high seat, and the game would be over. However, their meeting is interrupted by Ignacio, and during this scene, Chen Xing inadvertently stabs a katana through the man's throat, killing him but also breaching the game's rules. Family members cannot kill each other in the pursuit of Grace, even accidentally.

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This causes the entire Wen family to spontaneously combust. As Grace and Faith head toward the Danforth estate's main gate, Martina Rajan ends up destroying the gate. The sisters are then accosted by Ursula Danforth (Titus's sister), and Grace is almost killed in the process.

Source: Searchlight Pictures

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After the encounter, Grace and Faith get into a verbal spat, causing them to briefly separate. When they do, Titus apprehends Faith, beating her up and kidnapping her. Using the estate's intercom system, he calls Grace and informs her that he has Faith and Grace should meet her in the main lounge.

Grace does so, but then shocks everyone by offering to marry Titus on the spot. Prior to the wedding, Ursula warns Grace that giving Titus access to the high seat is a very, very bad idea, as he is a psychopath who will commit unspeakable atrocities with his newfound power. Titus catches wind of Ursula's warning and kills her on the spot. However, neither he nor the Danforth line perishes under the game's rules, as there aren't any stipulations against killing a fellow family member.

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7 minutes of footage from ‘READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME’ has been released online.



(Source: @Fandango) pic.twitter.com/dZZMgvEa4f — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 23, 2026 Source: X | @DiscussingFilm

Following this, a ceremony is conducted at an altar underground, requiring Grace to sign a blood pact in order to marry Titus. Once the pact is sealed, Grace then stabs Titus in the neck with the pen she just acquired, killing him. This surprise pivot leaves her as the high seat ranking member.

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Immediately after attaining this power, Grace takes the ring as part of the ceremony and tosses it into a pit. The rules of La Beil's contract subsequently dictate that whoever puts the ring on their finger before dawn breaks is the new high seat member.

A screening of ‘READY OF NOT 2: HERE I COME’ was held where the audience were splattered with fake blood whenever a death happened on-screen. pic.twitter.com/GtKePmzW4B — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 17, 2026 Source: X | @DiscussingFilm

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This sends the remaining family members into a frenzy, and they all fight each other for a chance at the ring and thus High Seat power. They fail to do so, causing all of the family members to explode in a bloody, gory mess. Afterward, La Beil's spirit appears and gives a nod to Grace, as if to tell her, "Well played."