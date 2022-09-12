'Real Girlfriends in Paris' Follows Young Expats Living in the City of Love — How Old Are the Stars?

If Emily in Paris had you contemplating booking a one-way ticket to the Charles de Gaulle airport, then you may want to check out the new Bravo reality series, Real Girlfriends in Paris.

While the Netflix dramedy glamorized what it's like to move to Paris, RGIP offers a more realistic (though, still very Instagrammable) look at how expats really live, work, and date in the City of Love.