Rebecca Yarros Captivates Fans in Her 'Fourth Wing' World, but What Is Her Net Worth? By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 22 2025, 4:19 p.m. ET

When it comes to the world of fantasy novels, it's hard for a book to take off into the stratosphere. It has to land at that perfect intersection of intriguing, inventive, and perfect timing. Plenty of extraordinary novels barely make it onto the best-seller list. Yet Rebecca Yarros has managed to hit it out of the park several times with her Fourth Wing series.

She's living the author dream, following in the footsteps of writers like Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins, being a celebrity superstar in her own right. But what is her net worth? Here's a look at Rebecca's net worth, her veteran husband whose service experiences inspired her, and the reason that her Fourth Wing series has resonated so strongly with readers from so many backgrounds.

Here are some details on Rebecca Yarros's net worth.

Rebecca was born April 14, 1981, in Washington D.C. to a military family. Like most military families, Rebecca's parents moved around a lot and they settled in Colorado Springs.

Rebecca Yarros Author Net worth: $6 million Rebecca Yarros is the author of the wildly popular Empyrean fantasy series containing Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and Onyx Storm. Birthdate: April 14, 1981 Birthplace: Washington, D.C. Marriages: 1 Children: 6

She graduated from Troy University with a Bachelor of Arts in History and English and married a young Army man named Jason Yarros. She penned her first novel in 2013 and changed her trajectory forever when she released the first Eymprean series book, Fourth Wing, in 2023. With the sale of her books, Rebecca has amassed an estimated net worth of around $6 million, according to networthgraphy.com.

Rebecca Yarros's husband is an Army veteran.

In interviews, Rebecca often credits her husband Jason as the unsung hero behind her success. Together, they have six children: four sons and two daughters. Jason was injured while deployed in Iraq, and Rebecca shared that it changed things for her and made her re-evaluate her perspectives on war and how humans treat one another.

In an interview with Elle, Rebecca shared that Jason's injury made her think; "You start looking at, ‘What are we doing and why are we going and why is this happening?’ We’ve buried our friends. One of our friends was recently critically wounded. And it leads you to wonder why we do this to each other.” Through the Empyrean series, she wants people to ask the same question of the real world.

What is it that makes the 'Fourth Wing' series so captivating?

When it comes to fantasy series, there are more failures than successes. For every series that launches into superstardom, there are hundreds that only gain niche followings. So what is it about Fourth Wing and the entire Empyrean series that makes it so captivating? Part of it may be Rebecca's honest storytelling about life with a physical disability. Although the series heroine Violet is a quintessential badass, she's also limited by joints that pop out of place.

This is a nod to Rebecca's own experiences with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which is a disease that affects the body's connective tissues and joints. So not only does the series have a relatable main character, but it also examines real-world issues through the lens of a fantasy world, such as relationship struggles, trust issues, and the very basic question of "why we do this to each other."