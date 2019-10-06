'Red Dead Redemption 2' Is Finally Coming to PC This Fall

After what feels like months of speculation and rumors, Rockstar Games (yes, the very same Rockstar Games who brought us the Grand Theft Auto series) has finally announced its sprawling western epic Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC users.

Previously only available for console gamers, now the game will be coming for a whole new audience. Can't wait to put on your cowboy boots? Here's everything we know about Red Dead Redemption 2, including what's different, when you can get it, and more.

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 is coming to PC November 5thhttps://t.co/ECEqNr9HUI pic.twitter.com/8jg8WeVvQ8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 4, 2019

What's different about Red Dead Redemption 2 PC? This is the first time Red Dead Redemption 2 has ever been available for PC users. As such, Rockstar Games is beefing it up with even better graphics, technical improvements, and even additional content, according to the developer.

In an announcement post, "new bounty hunting missions, gang hideouts, weapons, and more" were confirmed to be coming to the game. The PC version will also include the free online multiplayer add-on Red Dead Online, too.

When will Red Dead Redemption 2 PC be available? Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently set to launch on November 5, whether you pre-ordered a copy or plan to head to the store to pick up the game on a whim. That's not too much longer to wait, so if you can't wait to finally play on PC, just be a bit patient and start counting down the days on your calendar. It's been nearly a year since rumors began swirling about the game coming to PC, so it's understandable if you're squirming in your seat.

When can you pre-order Red Dead Redemption 2? You can pre-order the game via the Rockstar Games Launcher starting on October 9. It'll also be available via Green Man Gaming, the Humble Store, GameStop, and a variety of other digital retailers after that on October 23. Eventually, the game will also come to Steam sometime in December. Additionally, the game will be launching on Google's Stadia streaming platform alongside its debut in November.

If you opt to buy the game via the Epic Games Store, you'll get a great offer. You can choose two other free games with your purchase out of the following: Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Bully: Scholarship Edition, L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition, and Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition. You'll also get a free upgrade to the premium edition of the game as well as $20 off the special and ultimate editions, should you decide to upgrade even further.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was originally released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2018. Even though it's felt like an eternity since the game debuted on consoles and then made the leap to PC, it's actually been far less time than it took to get Grand Theft Auto V on PC, so at least that's progress?