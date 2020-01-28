Here's a Ranking of Everything You Can Eat at Red Lobster's Lobsterfest 2020

As one of the new additions to Lobsterfest, the Ultimate Lobsterfest Surf and Turf basically features the best of both worlds: a skewer of Maine lobster and filet medallions, and a smashed potato that's topped with ooey gooey cheese, Maine lobster meat, and lobster cream sauce. On top of all that, according to the chain, it comes with one side. It kind of goes without saying why it's No. 1 on our list.