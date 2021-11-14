Whether or Not ‘Red Notice’ Will Get a Sequel All Depends on the Numbers

If you're a big fan of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, or all three, then you definitely have heard of Netflix's Red Notice.

The film definitely seems like it could become a franchise, which is something that neither of the film's top three stars are strangers to, but will there be a sequel to the straight-to-streaming action comedy? Or will this be the only notice (I'm sorry) audiences will receive?