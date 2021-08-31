'SAS: Rise of the Black Swan' Ends With a Romantic Wedding Scene — Whose Wedding Is It?

Magnus Martens's latest flick revolves around William Lewis's (Tom Wilkinson) family-run business-cum-legacy project, a militia for hire that does the dirty work for organizations big and small (the UK government included.)

In an early scene of the movie, Grace (Ruby Rose), William's daughter, threatens to burn to the ground a Georgian village. She wants to save the women — not so much out of feminist-minded compassion but because she wants the survivors to keep on talking.