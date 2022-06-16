'Red Table Talk' Explores Extreme Hate With Reformed White Supremacist Jeff Schoep (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify, Jada, along with her guests, reveal that they can not believe they are sitting at the table with Jeff, who is a reformed white supremacist.

"If two years before somebody would have said to me, 'You are going to be sitting next to Jeff, the Nazi, and he's going to be your friend,'... I would not only laugh at you, I would feel insulted that you would think I could do that with a guy like that," Deeyah Khan says in the episode titled Extreme Violence: Inside the Minds of People Who Hate.