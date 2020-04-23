Everything You Need to Know About Redd's Visits to Your Island in 'Animal Crossing'

A fresh new update just hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and with it comes the return of some of the game's beloved regulars. If you thought Tom Nook was a criminal, just wait until you meet Redd.

The new update introduces players to the shady business man fox, who sells forged art and furniture. Here's how to get Redd to visit your island and all the tricks you need to make sure the artwork you buy is real.