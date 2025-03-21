'Law & Order' Star Reid Scott's Sister Katianna Hong Is Competing on 'Top Chef' Reid is a powerhouse actor, and Katianna is a powerhouse chef. Their parents definitely did something right. By Ivy Griffith Published March 21 2025, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: MEGA, Bravo

Actor Reid Scott is best known for his roles in Veep, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Law & Order. But did you know that he has an accomplished and well-known sister? Katianna Hong, also known by the name Katherine Scott, is Reid's sister. And she's a chef. A top chef, in fact.

Katianna signed up for Season 22 of Bravo's competition show Top Chef, ready to show her kitchen mettle against the best of the best. Here's what we know about Reid's sister Katianna and her stint on Top Chef. Plus just how different Reid's life path has been from his accomplished sister's.

Here's what we know about Reid Scott's sister, Katianna Hong, as she competes in 'Top Chef.'

While we certainly know more about Reid because of his long career in acting, we do know a few things about Katianna as well. Katianna was born in Korea and was adopted by an upstate New York couple who just so happened to have one son already: Reid. According to her Bravo bio, after graduating high school, Katianna attended the Culinary Institute of America Hyde Park and the UNLV School of Hospitality.

From there, she started working at two-star Michelin restaurant Melisse in Santa Monica, Calif. There, she met her now-husband and business partner, John Hong. Early in her career, Katianna worked at Christopher Kostow's The Restaurant at Meadowwood. In 2014, she was named restaurant’s first chef de cuisine. The young chef had the distinction at the time of being only woman in the nation holding that title in a three-starred Michelin kitchen.

She later helmed the opening of a second Kostow restaurant, earning accolades such as a James Beard Award nomination for Best New Restaurant, a nod on Bon Appétit’s Top 50 Best New Restaurants List, and being honored as a Food & Wine’s Best New Chef. Katianna and John share a daughter, Alessia. The powerhouse chef brought all of her knowledge and competitive skills to Top Chef for the show's 22nd season.

Reid's career is a little different from his sister's.

Meanwhile, Katianna's brother Reid's life took a somewhat parallel and yet completely unique direction. Reid, with a few major television items in his career portfolio, attended La Salle Institute in Troy, New York and Syracuse University. While his sister was working in hospitality and building her chef career, Reid was focused on acting and writing. He moved to New York City after 2000 to bring his dreams to life.

