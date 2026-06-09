Rob Reiner's Son's Attorneys Are Fighting for His Trust Fund Despite His Murder Charges "He is entitled to mount his defense with the resources that are lawfully his own." By Chrissy Bobic Updated June 9 2026, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

The day after Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home, their adult son, Nick Reiner, was arrested for the murders. In June 2026, he pleaded not guilty to both counts, but he then made headlines for something else: his trust fund. Despite the nature of the killings, and the charges against Nick, he and his attorneys are in a dispute involving the Reiner family trust because he is slated to receive more than $1.5 million.

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At this time, Nick has not been found guilty of murder. However, he does need access to his trust fund, the guidelines of which aren't totally clear, in order to pay for his defense. It's a wild catch-22 situation that had Nick's attorney's speaking out on his behalf to help him gain access to the money his parents did technically leave to him in the event of their deaths.

Source: Mega

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There is an ongoing dispute involving the Reiner family trust.

CNN reported that Nick's attorney filed a petition for him to receive funds from the trust left to him by his late parents. They argued that, whether or not Nick is found guilty of the crimes he is accused of, the money is legally his. The trust was established for Nick and his siblings, Per the filing obtained by CNN, the trust states that Nick would receive half at the age of 30 and the other half at the age of 35.

Nick, who was 32 at the time of his initial trial, did not receive the first half when he was 30. Now, he wants access to that money, but his attorneys are having a hard time getting it. The petition from his attorneys said, "Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths. But the facts about what did and did not happen to them are not at issue in this Trust litigation. Like anyone accused of a crime, Nick is presumed innocent, and he is entitled to mount his defense with the resources that are lawfully his own."

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According to NBC News, there is a larger family trust and estate, but that isn't part of this petition. The petition also stated, that "it is an abuse of the Trustee's discretion to refuse those requests" for the money legally owed to Nick from the trust. Because Nick has not been able to gain access to the more than $1 million, he even had one attorney reportedly pull out from defending him.

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What was Rob Reiner's net worth at the time of his death?

Rob Reiner's net worth at the time of his death was, according to Celebrity Net Worth, $200 million. This is thanks to decades of work as an actor, producer, director, and writer in films across different genres. His breakout role as an actor was as Michael in the 1970's sitcom All in the Family. From there, his career continued to flourish.

Rob Reiner Director, producer, writer, and actor Net worth: $200 million Rob Reiner was an actor, director, writer, and producer in both television and films. He rose to fame in the 70's and continued to work in the entertainment industry for decades up until his tragic 2025 death. Birthdate: March 6, 1947 Birthplace: New York City, N.Y. Marriages: Penny Marshall ​(m. 1971' div. 1981)​ and Michele Singer ​(m. 1989) Children: Nick, Tracy, Jake, and Romy Reiner

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