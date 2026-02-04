Renee Good's Brothers Deliver Teary Testimony About Her Killing by ICE on Capitol Hill Renee Good was murdered in Minneapolis by ICE on Jan. 7, 2026. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 4 2026, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: WCCO - CBS Minnesota

The two brothers of Renee Good delivered heartbreaking testimony on Capitol Hill on Feb. 3, 2026. Renee was killed by an ICE agent on Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minn., after dropping off her 6-year-old son at school. After he shot her in the head, ICE agent Jonathan Ross called Renee a "f--king b-tch."

ICE claims that she weaponized her vehicle against the agents, but video footage captured her being friendly to the agents, who were seemingly irritated by protesters nearby as Renee's wife recorded with her cell phone. Seconds later, Renee was dead, and in a sickening display, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called Renee a “domestic terrorist" on national television, per NBC News, while claiming that Ross acted in self-defense. No arrests have been made.

Renee Good's brothers testified in Washington, D.C. about her killing by ICE.

Renee's killing caused outrage as video of the shooting circulated online. Luke and Brent Ganger testified in front of Congress about their sister, whom they called "Nay," on Feb. 3, per CBS Minnesota. "My name is Luke Ganganger," Luke began. "Renee Good is our sister. We're here on behalf of Nay's big family and those who loved her. We're here to ask for your help."

"I was talking to my 4-year-old last week, um, when she noticed I was not doing well. I had to come here today and talk to some important people," he continued. "She knows that her aunt died and that somebody caused it to happen. She told me that there are no bad people and that everyone makes mistakes. She has Nay's spirit."

Renee Nicole Good was an innocent American woman.

She was murdered by fascists. pic.twitter.com/xtQkMq1dG8 — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) January 13, 2026

Luke went on to talk about how his sister's violent killing affected his family and the community. "The deep distress our family feels because of Nay's loss in such a violent and unnecessary way is complicated by feelings of disbelief, distress, and desperation for change," he continued. "In the last few weeks, our family took some consolation, thinking that perhaps Nay's death would bring about change in our country, and it has not. The completely surreal scenes taking place on the streets of Minneapolis are beyond explanation."

"This is not just a bad day or a rough week or isolated incidents," he added. "These encounters with federal agents are changing the community and changing many lives, including ours, forever."

Brent also testified on Capitol Hill, and he shared part of the eulogy he gave at his sister's funeral. "My name is Brent Ganganger, and I'd like to share some thoughts from the eulogy that I gave on my sister's behalf this past Saturday," he began. "When I think of Renee, I think of dandelions in sunlight. Dandelions don't ask permission to grow."

"They push through cracks in the sidewalk, through hard soil, through places where you don't expect beauty. And suddenly there they are, bright, alive, unapologetic, unapologetically hopeful. That was Renee," he added. "Her children were and are her heart, walking around outside her body. And she made sure they felt safe, valued, and endlessly loved. As a sister, she was constant. Someone you could lean on, laugh with. ... She believed tomorrow could be better than today."