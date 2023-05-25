Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: tiktok / @adrienneshow Tenant Decides to Make Small Upgrades to Apartment Instead of Moving Out, Sparking Debate TikToker @adrienneshow shows users the easy and affordable ways they can give their apartment a luxury upgrade without paying more in rent. By Kelly Corbett May 25 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Sometimes bigger isn't always better. One renter just proved that by giving her apartment a luxurious upgrade instead of moving into a bigger space — and you'd be surprised by all the things you can easily refresh. From her sink faucet to bathroom mirror, a TikToker named Adrienne (@adrienneshow) showed off some affordable design hacks that will make your apartment feel like somewhere brand new.

This renter shows easy ways to make your apartment feel more luxurious for cheap.

Adrienne explained in the video below that she decided to extend her lease on her one-bedroom apartment instead of opting for a two-bedroom apartment, which would be an additional $1,300 a month. That said, she wanted to revamp her space a little so she came up with some renter-friendly hacks to give her dwelling a total reset. As of this writing, she has only posted about her upgrades in the bathroom, so keep an eye on her page for more!

One of Adrienne's first upgrades was switching the faucet in her bathroom to a newer one, writing it "cost about $60 including the faucet and the wrench set." She noted that she saved all the pieces so she can reinstall the old faucet when she moves out.

Other upgrades she made to her bathroom included installing a new shower head, adding shelves to her shower, and putting up a new shower rod. She also used black electrical tape to cover the perimeter of her bathroom mirror, giving it a sleek makeshift frame.

@adrienneshow all I have left is organizing that darn linen closer then im going to start my bedroom. I think I shouldve got the 10inch rainfall shower head but so far so good! The water pressure is so good. Everything is 🔗 in my storefrnt. Eucalyptus flowers, shower head, bottles, shower curtain, shower rod, shower curtain hangers 🤍 ♬ Sweet Sunset - Tollan Kim & dulai

But users in the comment section had some thoughts about all of her projects. "What about when you have to move? I feel like it's gonna be such a hassle putting stuff back? Let me know because I'm really debating doing stuff like this but I don't know," wrote one user.

Source: tktok

"I think about doing this but I don't want to mess anything up," wrote another user. Adrienne assured users that as long as they kept the screws and parts together then it should be fine. Meanwhile, some users joked that the landlord is going to love her upgrades and won't want her to change it back.

Source: tiktok