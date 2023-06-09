Man Resigns in Style With 'Sorry for Your Loss' Card That Has Everyone Laughing

Home > Viral News > Trending Man Trolls Job by Resigning With "Sorry for Your Loss" Card That Has Everyone Laughing When Sam Baines, 22, from Sheffield in the United Kingdom, recently decided to leave his job in a call centre, who knew just how heartbroken his boss would be. So, he got her a condolence card, and people are loving it. By Mark Pygas Jun. 9 2023, Updated 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Twitter

There's nothing better than leaving a job you don't enjoy. And what better way to leave that in style?

One of Sam's colleagues, Hannah, shared the card on Twitter where it's since received over 50,000 retweets and 277,000 likes. "My last day at work is the 28th July," Sam wrote. The text printed on the card reads: "Thinking of you at this difficult time."

Baines explained to INSIDER that he'd worked at the call centre for a year and decided to resign so he could go back to university when the new semester starts in September.



"We are a really close team and have a fantastic manager so we're always joking around and having fun. I knew I had to do something a little more creative when giving my notice to try and get one more joke in before I left!

"I knew my boss would find it funny so I wasn't worried about how they'd take it. I came up with the idea because I was always joking about how much they'd miss me when I was gone, then thought a condolences card would be the perfect way to finish it off."

"It went down great and helped make a positive from an otherwise sad situation."

Hannah also confirmed that everyone at the call centre loved the card.

"Everyone was laughing and pretty amused with the card," she said. "It was done in good spirit and not as a petty reaction as some people think."

Unsurprisingly, social media loved it too. One Twitter user even shared a similar resignation letter her former colleague had handed in, which just so happened to be on the same card.

Other users were also quick to share similar stunts that they'd pulled off.

"I love their work," another wrote.

