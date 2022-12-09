'Returnal' Finally Is Coming to PC — but When Will it Be Available?

The 2021 award-winning title Returnal has long been one of the titles that makes the PlayStation 5 worth the extra money spent on the upgrade. But despite it long being touted as a PlayStation exclusive, many have been hoping that the game will make its way to other platforms, like PC.

Recently, PlayStation has been aiming to bring more of its content to other platforms, taking award-winning titles like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us and bringing them to new audiences.